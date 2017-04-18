Honesty/Best Policy: PD Chief Issues Himself Speeding Ticket

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SPERRY, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The police chief in a small Oklahoma town says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.
Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department’s Facebook page Saturday, saying he was “wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph.”
Burch admits he’s not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video, and that he had a “reason for being in a hurry.” Nonetheless, he said, “You’re not gonna have everybody that comes in everyday and says ‘Hey, I was speeding or I ran the stop sign. Please write me a citation.’ But just like anybody else that did get caught I need to be held accountable for my actions.”
Burch says he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and said that he will pay it in full.
Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)