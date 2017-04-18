Manhunt Underway For Texas Man Suspected Of Killing 2, Wounding 1

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

A manhunt is underway in the Houston area for a 53-year-old man who authorities say fatally shot his estranged wife and a second person before later shooting and wounding another person.

Harris County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that Russell Cormier is “extremely dangerous” and considered a threat to the public.

Authorities say Cormier killed 61-year-old Fannie McWhite on Monday, took her pickup, drove to the trailer where he lived and set it on fire.

HCSO homicide is seeking a suspect in Monday's murder on Greencanyon Dr. Russell Cormier is armed and dangerous. @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS pic.twitter.com/7dVOhUgrot — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 18, 2017

He later drove to a business and fatally shot a 60-year-man as he arrived for work.

Officials say early Tuesday he then went to a home, confronted a man inside and shot him once. That person is hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shootings.

