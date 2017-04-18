Officials ID Fort Hood Soldier Who Drowned In Belton Lake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who drowned and was later found by Temple law enforcement authorities April 16 just off Temple Lake Park in Belton Lake.
Spc. David Folly Ananou, 30, whose home of record is listed as Baltimore, Maryland, entered active-duty service in October 2014 as an infantryman. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, since March 2015.
Ananou awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Medal.
Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by the Temple Police Department.