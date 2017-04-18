One Year Later And Terri “Missy” Bevers Murder Still Unsolved

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been exactly one year since a North Texas mother was found dead inside the Creekside Church in Midlothian and to date no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

The video from 2016 clearly shows someone roaming through the church and apparently waiting for fitness instructor Terri “Missy” Bevers. It was just minutes after the hard to identify person, dressed from head-to-toe in what appears to be tactical gear, was captured on camera that Bevers would be bludgeoned to death.

Bevers was at the church early, getting ready to teach a morning workout “bootcamp” at the church. Her body was discovered by one of the fitness class participants. The 45-year-old wife and mother of three died from a head wound.

Despite the lack of progress, Midlothian Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Johnson says the case is still open and active.

Johnson said while it’s been difficult, the lead investigator on the case is still working and police check in with the family on a weekly basis. “It’s been frustrating for our detectives [and] been frustrating for me personally. It’s been frustrating to sit across the table from the family and not be able to provide more answers.”

While police have received thousands of tips from the public the one needed to identify the killer still hasn’t come in. Investigators are holding out hope that a vital witness or anyone with information will still come forward.

Ultimately Johnson believes an arrest will be made and the case will be solved, but he admits it has been difficult for police personally and professionally. “I’m confident that it will [be solved]. I just… if you would’ve told me that we’d be talking about this case and not having an arrest a year later, I would’ve thought you were out of your mind.”

The FBI and the Texas Rangers continue to work with Midlothian police on the investigation.

Anyone who believes they have information about the murder of Missy Bevers or the suspect seen in the church video is asked to call Midlothian police at 972-775-7624. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-PAYS (7297).