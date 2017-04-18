CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead In Pennsylvania

April 18, 2017 10:46 AM
The Cleveland man that live streamed a murder on Facebook has been found dead of an apparent suicide near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead following a nationwide manhunt after he walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police, Stevens’ white Ford Fusion was spotted by troopers in Erie County Tuesday morning. “Following a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

The video of Stevens killing an innocent man was up on social media for about three hours before it was removed. Stephens Facebook page has also been removed.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” said a spokesperson for Facebook. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

In a separate video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people.

“Like I said, I killed 13, so I’m working on 14 as we speak,” he said.

Cleveland Police have not verified any other shootings or deaths, Chief Calvin Williams said.

*This is a developing story. 

 

 

