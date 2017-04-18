CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
See The Universe At The Sky Theater At The UNT Planetarium

April 18, 2017 7:25 AM
Education, Environmental Science Building, Planetarium, Science, space, The Sky Theater, University Of North Texas

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…well actually it was only about 20 years ago at the  Environmental Science Building on the University of North Texas campus in Denton, The Sky Theater was opened.

The 40-foot domed theater can take you on a journey around the solar system and beyond through the magic of the Digistar V projection system.

“I could fly to Jupiter real quick if I wanted to and we’d kind of orbit around it like we were a satellite.  If I want to zoom out and go outside of the galaxy, I can fly outside of the galaxy and look back down on the Milky Way” said Ryan Bennett Manager of The Sky Theater Planetarium.

The interactive shows run every Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm and include a variety of fun video presentations from “The Wonders of the Universe” to “Are We Alone?”.

Then on the first Saturday of each month, weather permitting, they set up telescopes for the highly rated “Star Parties”.  The “Star Parties” are held at the Rafes Urban Astronomy Center near the Denton Municipal Airport.

“We’ve got a lot of good telescopes out there, you can take a look at whatever planets happen to be out” Bennett added.

JD Ryan is searching the galaxy for fun at The Sky Theater in Denton…Around Town!

Details: The Sky Theater at The University of North Texas

.

