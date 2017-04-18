Surveillance Video Shows Elderly Man’s Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto police are releasing surveillance video hoping it will help identify a suspect they believe killed an 81-year-old man.

Police say T.G. Grady was shot in the chest and killed in his truck, which was parked just outside of his home last week. His wife found him with the door open and a pen in his hand.

“Mr. Grady is described by, not only his family, but his neighbors as an upstanding, very good citizen, willing to help other people. So right now we are looking at it as a robbery, with a capital murder offense, because there is some property missing,” says Sergeant Nick Bristow.

He says police asked neighbors for surveillance video, and one came forward with footage that captured the crime in progress. The video shows a suspect armed with a handgun, actually shooting Grady in the chest.

“We did have several tips come in and we are investigating those. But unfortunately we are going to need some additional information to try and get this suspect identified,” Bristow says.

The DeSoto police department and Crimestoppers are each offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Oak Farms Dairy is offering up to ten thousand dollars leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.