Texas Bill Allowing Unlicensed Carry Of Guns Clears Committee

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — A proposal allowing Texans to openly carry handguns without permits is eligible for a Texas House floor vote.
A House committee Tuesday approved the bill by Republican Rep. James White of Hillister. Backers of the 2nd Amendment call the issue “constitutional carry.”
The committee passed a modified version of White’s proposal, which would have allowed virtually any Texan 18 or older to openly carry handguns.
It now mandates guns be holstered. Those carrying without licenses also still must meet some requirements for obtaining licenses, including being at least 21 and without prior felony convictions.
Last session, Texas approved open carry of handguns, but only for Texans with concealed carry licenses.
There appeared to be little support for further relaxing gun laws, which could yet make White’s bill a tough sell.