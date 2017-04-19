Couple Having Sex Interrupts Tennis Match

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

SARASOTA, FLORIDA (105.3 The Fan) – A tennis match at the Sarasota Open was interrupted by a couple having sex near the court.

It all went down during the second set of a match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger on Tuesday night.

Tiafoe was getting ready to serve when his face turned to surprise. Baffled by the noises coming from an apartment complex across the lake from the stadium, play stopped. That’s when Krueger went and retrieved a tennis ball and blasted it out of the stadium in the direction of where the noises were coming from. Later on, Tiafoe yelled, “it can’t be that good!”

Play by play man Mike Cation speculated at first that the noises were coming from someone’s phone, although, he later confirmed it was coming from outside the facility.

Both players and the commentator had fun with it on social media after the match.

@MattReid12345 @MikeCTennis hahaha I couldn't be happier when I heard that — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) April 19, 2017

@MattReid12345 @MikeCTennis never seen something more real it was amazing — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) April 19, 2017

Some wondered if it was even real, but Tiafoe quickly put that to rest.

Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

@mitch_krueger @FTiafoe Mitch…when you went to the chair to get the ball, I legit thought it was coming from your phone. — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

Later, Kruger asked Cation if they were about to go viral? The commentator responded by saying that he thought Krueger was going to his bag because the noise was coming from his phone. Amazing.