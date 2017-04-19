Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Dead From Suicide In Prison, Officials Say

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
BOSTON (CBS News) – Former NFL player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, Correctional authorities said early Wednesday morning.
A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction read:
On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.
