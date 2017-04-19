CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Dead From Suicide In Prison, Officials Say

April 19, 2017 5:38 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Crime, Murder, New England Patriots, NFL, suicide

BOSTON (CBS News) – Former NFL player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, Correctional authorities said early Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction read:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.

 

