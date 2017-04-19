Husband, Wife Get Prison For East Texas Synthetic Drug Ring

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
TYLER (AP) – Prosecutors say an east Texas woman and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for running a synthetic marijuana trafficking ring.
Shanna Peek Tidwell of Gilmer was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in December to a drug-related conspiracy count.
A judge in Tyler earlier sentenced Jeremy Chad Tidwell to five years. Jeremy Tidwell in November pleaded guilty to a drug-related conspiracy count that prosecutors say involved distribution and possession with intent to distribute synthetic drugs.
Officers in 2014 raided four Longview businesses operated by the couple, who must also forfeit $1.2 million, property, two airplanes, several automobiles and firearms.
Jeremy Tidwell’s brother, Brian Tidwell of Arlington, pleaded guilty to one count related to receipt of altered consumer products and received six months of probation.
