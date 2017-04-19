Sixth Oldest Farmhouse Moved To New Location In Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — The move of a historic farmhouse in Grapevine attracted spectators and tied up traffic today in and around that city.

Here is a post from the City Of Grapevine’s Facebook Page:

Grapevine’s historic Thomas McPherson Farmhouse, ca. 1886, will be moved from its original location at 901 North Park Boulevard in Grapevine, to its new location at 420 East College Street in the College Street Historic residential district. The move will begin at 9am, Wednesday, April 19 and is expected to be completed by 12pm.

The McPherson Farmhouse will travel south on Park Boulevard, go southbound on the northbound Highway 114 service road, travel over the elevated highway and exit in a backwards motion down the northbound service road entrance to Dallas Road. The McPherson Farmhouse will then travel eastbound on Dallas Road, past Ball Street and Historic Main Street and eventually turn north onto Dooley Street. The house will then cross the Cotton Belt Railroad tracks and arrive at its new location at the corner of College and Dooley Streets.

The McPherson Farmhouse, constructed in 1886, is the sixth oldest house remaining in Grapevine. The McPherson family descendants have continuously occupied the house until earlier in 2017 when the remaining 4.2 acres of the farm were sold.

Through the Grapevine Township Revitalization Program (GTRP), the Farmhouse is being relocated to 420 East College Street to be stabilized and auctioned through a sealed bid process later in 2017. The new owners will be required to restore it to its original appearance. The Log Barn will be moved to the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District for restoration and future use as an event facility.