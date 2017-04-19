Student Robbed In Coppell High School Parking Lot

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect after a student was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Coppell High School. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and officers arrived at the high school campus a short time later.

The student told officers that the suspect pulled up to him in a newer silver Nissan Sentra. After first asking the student a few questions, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The student complied and the suspect drove away from the school.

Authorities only described the suspect as a Latin male with a goatee. He was said to be wearing a dark-colored shirt, possibly Nike branded, with some type of writing. Officials would not release further details about the suspect due to the investigation that is now underway.

The Coppell Independent School District has promised to keep parents updated with the latest information about this case.

Meanwhile, as a precaution, the Coppell Police Department will increase their presence at the high school for at least the next week.