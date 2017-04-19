CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Survivors, Family Gather For Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial

April 19, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Alfred P. Murrah Building, Department of Housing and Urban Development, memorial, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City bombing, Terrorism

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack.

The explosion killed 168 people. It was the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil until the Sept. 11 attacks six years later.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the 1995 bombing and was later executed. Terry Nichols was convicted of conspiracy in connection with the bombing and is serving life in prison.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says its secretary, Ben Carson, will speak at the ceremony.

Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies. HUD lost 35 employees when the building was bombed. Fifty workers from the agency survived.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia