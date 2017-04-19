CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas DPS Trooper Saves 8-Month-Old’s Life

April 19, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Brownsville, Choking, Lifesaver, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas DPS

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers helped save the life of an eight-month-old girl who was having difficulty breathing.

The DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on State Highway 4 in Brownsville Thursday, April 13 for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, DPS says the driver ran toward the trooper and yelled that her baby was choking.

According to DPS, the trooper took action after he saw the eight-month-old was turning blue.

The trooper dislodged an obstruction that was causing the breathing difficulties, and the baby was then able to breathe on her own.

Additional aid was provided after the baby was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The baby was treated and then later released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia