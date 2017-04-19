Texas DPS Trooper Saves 8-Month-Old’s Life

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of its troopers helped save the life of an eight-month-old girl who was having difficulty breathing.
The DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on State Highway 4 in Brownsville Thursday, April 13 for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, DPS says the driver ran toward the trooper and yelled that her baby was choking.
According to DPS, the trooper took action after he saw the eight-month-old was turning blue.
The trooper dislodged an obstruction that was causing the breathing difficulties, and the baby was then able to breathe on her own.
Additional aid was provided after the baby was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The baby was treated and then later released.