Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

April 19, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Curriculum, Education, Evolution, Politics, Religion, religious conservatives, Science, Texas, Texas Board of Education

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Board of Education is voting again this week on revised science curriculums requiring students to “evaluate scientific explanations” on the “complexity” of human cells and on the origin of DNA.

That’s language which academics say deliberately casts doubt on the theory of evolution.

It’s been cheered by religious conservatives, however. They argue it encourages high school students to think critically about science.

In February, the board scrapped anti-evolution rules asking students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory. But critics worry the new curriculum still injects religious ideology into classrooms and could make students believe God helped create human life.

The board’s 10 Democrats and five Republicans will vote on the new curriculum on Wednesday and then again Friday. They can still make changes either time.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

