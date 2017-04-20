Arlington Man Arrested In Connection To Fatal Hit-And-Run

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A week after a 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Granbury, police have arrested a suspect.

Clinton Sandel, 34, from Arlington faces a second degree felony for failing to stop and help Blythe Craig Baggett.

Baggett struck and killed while he was riding his skateboard heading West on Acton Highway.

“He had earbuds in and was listening to music. He had a white t-shirt and a flashlight and was hit so hard it knocked him about 50 feet,” his father Brian Baggett said.

Blythe landed in a nearby ditch after he was hit. The teen was only located after passing pedestrians saw debris in the roadway.

“He was actually found by a friend of his, and she didn’t even recognize him. That’s how bad he was,” Brian Baggett said.

Blythe was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local funeral home.

“He could make you laugh all the time. He always tried to make you laugh. He loved his family, his sisters and little nieces and nephews, always wanting to hold them and play with them,” said his father.