Caught On Camera: Woman Dumps Neighbor’s Dog In Trash Can

LEAGUE CITY (KHOU/CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Southeast Texas are investigating after a woman dumped her neighbor’s dog into a trash can, and the incident was caught on a home security camera.
It happened in League City, south of Houston. Our CBS affiliate there reports the woman, who is in her 80s, put the 7-pound dog named Bentley in a large wheeled trash can and then put a recycling bin on top when the dog tried to get free.
