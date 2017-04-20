CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Caught On Camera: Woman Dumps Neighbor’s Dog In Trash Can

April 20, 2017 4:44 AM
LEAGUE CITY (KHOU/CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Southeast Texas are investigating after a woman dumped her neighbor’s dog into a trash can, and the incident was caught on a home security camera.

It happened in League City, south of Houston.  Our CBS affiliate there reports the woman, who is in her 80s, put the 7-pound dog named Bentley in a large wheeled trash can and then put a recycling bin on top when the dog tried to get free.

