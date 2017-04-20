Cowboys Add Vet Safety Robert Blanton

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran safety Robert Blanton. Sources tell 105.3 The Fan this is a one-year deal.
The 6-1, 200-pound Blanton was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2012 out of Notre Dame.
In four seasons in Minnesota he played in 60 games, with 17 starts. Blanton recorded one interception, six pass breakups and 136 tackles and made his greatest impact on special teams.
Last season with the Buffalo Bills, he played in 10 games with two starts and 18 tackles.
The Cowboys are looking to next week’s NFL Draft to further bolster the safety position, with Barry Church and JJ Wilcox having left via free agency. The club is happy with Byron Jones in the secondary and believes Jeff Heath can play a bigger role.