Dallas Police Officer Accused of Stalking, Burglarizing Estranged Wife

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer surrendered to the Denton County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday after he was accused of stalking and burglarizing his estranged wife.
Sgt. Gregory Epley Jr. was charged for an incident that happened in Aubrey last October.
He’s a 16 year veteran of the Department and is assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.
Dallas police said Epley — a 16-year veteran of the department — was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
CBS11 News profiled him in September of 2016.
At the time, Epley was working while wearing a feeding tube after a recurrence of tongue cancer first treated in 2010. He said he continued to work despite his illness because his city provided insurance didn’t cover all of his medical bills.
Epley relied heavily on pain medicine to get through his overnight shift.
His friends even set up a GoFundMe account that raised $6,410.