From Plano To Dallas… Mystery Of Woman Found Floating In Lake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in both Plano and Dallas are trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found dead in Lake Ray Hubbard over the weekend. The body of 36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum was found floating in the lake on Saturday.

Lake Ray Hubbard is nearly 20 miles away from where Plano police spent Wednesday afternoon searching the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. The location, which spans some 200-acres, is where Getrum was last seen. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police say Getrum, 36, lived near the nature preserve and enjoyed exploring there, but it isn’t known exactly when she was there and if she was alive when she left the area.

Plano police spokesperson Officer David Tilley said no useful evidence was found at the preserve. “There’s been quite the extensive search out here,” he said during the search on Wednesday. “They have covered a majority of all of this land out here, and at this point we have not uncovered any evidence to show that she was here.”

The search was called off after it was learned a body found in Dallas on Saturday was positively identified as the missing woman.

“Our detectives working alongside the Dallas Police Department have determined that our missing person has been located in Dallas,” Tilley said. “There was a deceased female located in Dallas and it turns out that is our missing person.”

It isn’t known if Getrum was dead when she went into or was put in the lake or if she may have drowned. Her body is at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, where her exact cause of death will be determined.

Both the Dallas and Plano police departments are investigating the case.