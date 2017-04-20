Lawsuit Alleges Bose Is Spying On Consumers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS/CNET) – Is Bose spying on consumers? One of its customers thinks it is, and has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit to stop the practice.
Kyle Zak claims Bose uses its wireless headphones and companion Bose Connect app to violate the U.S. Wiretap Act by “secretly collecting, transmitting, and disclosing its customers’ private music and audio selections to third parties, including a data mining company.”
In his lawsuit, Zak claims that our musical preferences reveal a great deal about our personalities, political leanings and even sexual orientation. The complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Chicago, wants to stop Bose’s “wholesale disregard” for customers’ privacy, Reuters reported.