Legal Speed Limit Dropping To 55 On Section Of Dallas North Tollway

Road crews are working to get a lot of new signs up along the Dallas North Tollway south of LBJ for what’s being called “Pro-active road maintenance.”

From I-635 LBJ near the Galleria all the way down to where the Tollway spills onto I-35E, the tollway is going to be narrower and the legal speed limit will be dropping to 55 mph for the safety of workers and drivers.

Michael Rey with the NTTA says this is preemptive maintenance work that will go on for 18 months to replace the pavement through the Park Cities area.

“We understand there’s a little orange barrel fever over the past few years in these parts, so we’ll do it as quickly as we possibly can,” Rey said.

Most of the work will happen overnight and on weekends, but there will be impact as the lanes narrow and will soon be walled-in. Once all the 55 mph signs are up, likely by Monday, DPS troopers will be able to enforce that new speed limit.

