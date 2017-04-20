CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Lone Star Park Opens For 20th Season

April 20, 2017 8:39 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, Entertainment, Grand Prairie, Horse Racing, Lone Star Park, Texas

Tonight that famous trumpet will sound and Lone Star Park will be off and running to the 20th fun season of thoroughbred horse racing.

“Well it’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since it opened. Lone Star Park has been an institution in this part of the country and recognized throughout the world as really one of the world’s premiere race tracks” said Scott Wells General Manager of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

Family fun will be at the gate and ready to run this season with special events, music, food and even a new fun race.

“We are having an event called “Extreme Racing” this year.  We intersperse our horse racing with races with zebras and camels and ostriches” Wells added.

The 20th season of live racing starts tonight and runs through Sunday July 30th at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

JD Ryan is in the gates and ready to run…Around Town!

Details: Lone Star Park  |  Valor Farms in Pilot Point

