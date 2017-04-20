CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Man Pleads Guilty To Fraud Related To Highway Expansion

April 20, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Denton County, Interstate 35E, road construction, Sherman, txdot, Wade Blackburn

SHERMAN (AP) – Prosecutors say a Dallas man has pleaded guilty to North Texas highway expansion-related fraud and faces up to five years in federal prison.

Wade Wylie Blackburn pleaded guilty Wednesday in Sherman to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Investigators say the case involves an Interstate 35 East expansion project in Denton County and inaccurate information provided to state appraisers.

Prosecutors say Blackburn, from 2008 to 2011, conspired to defraud the Texas Department of Transportation by purchasing right of way property along I-35, then planning to resell the land to TxDOT.

Investigators say Blackburn caused false information to be submitted to TxDOT appraisers over what turned out to be bogus development plans. The state bought the property at a significantly higher cost than what Blackburn paid.

Blackburn was indicted last April.

