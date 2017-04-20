CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Mold Problem Temporarily Closes Fort Worth Fire Station

April 20, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: 911 Call, closure, fire station, Fire Station 26, firefighters, Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Fire Dept., Mold, Repairs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren’t the only people who have to deal with mold problems – a Fort Worth Fire Department fire station is temporarily closing until mold repairs are completed there.

Besides dealing with mold remediation and demolition workers at Fire Station 26 will also make urgent repairs on the building HVAC system.

Starting today firefighters from Station 26, on Hulen Street near Granbury Road, will work out of several different fire stations in the city.

Fire Lieutenant Kyle Falkner says there are two crews that call Station 26 home. “In evaluating the level of repair and work that had to be done the decision was made to move the two crews that are there… to nearby stations.”

Quint 26 will work out of Fire Station 39 at 7655 Oakmont Boulevard and Engine 26 will work out of Fire Station 36 at 5045 Columbus Trail while the repair work is ongoing.

The good news is Falkner says area residents shouldn’t notice any difference when they call for help. “In this area of town the other stations are relatively close by, so we don’t expect to see a big increase in response times.”

The location of a fire station doesn’t guarantee shorter waits, since all FWFD emergency calls are dispatched based on GPS location and shortest response time.

Updates and repairs at Fire Station 26 are expected to take about six weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia