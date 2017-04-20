Mold Problem Temporarily Closes Fort Worth Fire Station

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren’t the only people who have to deal with mold problems – a Fort Worth Fire Department fire station is temporarily closing until mold repairs are completed there.

Besides dealing with mold remediation and demolition workers at Fire Station 26 will also make urgent repairs on the building HVAC system.

Starting today firefighters from Station 26, on Hulen Street near Granbury Road, will work out of several different fire stations in the city.

Fire Lieutenant Kyle Falkner says there are two crews that call Station 26 home. “In evaluating the level of repair and work that had to be done the decision was made to move the two crews that are there… to nearby stations.”

Quint 26 will work out of Fire Station 39 at 7655 Oakmont Boulevard and Engine 26 will work out of Fire Station 36 at 5045 Columbus Trail while the repair work is ongoing.

The good news is Falkner says area residents shouldn’t notice any difference when they call for help. “In this area of town the other stations are relatively close by, so we don’t expect to see a big increase in response times.”

The location of a fire station doesn’t guarantee shorter waits, since all FWFD emergency calls are dispatched based on GPS location and shortest response time.

Updates and repairs at Fire Station 26 are expected to take about six weeks.