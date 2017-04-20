CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Cowboys Release 2017 Schedule, Open At Home Against The Giants
Shifting Lanes On Highway 183 Causing Confusion For Drivers

April 20, 2017 5:59 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: construction, Highway 183, Shifting Lanes, Texas Department of Transportation, txdot

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers along Highway 183 near the Irving Mall are taking a closer look during their daily commute to avoid nerve-wracking confusion.

Much of Highway 183 remains a smooth ride, but as drivers approach areas near each side of the 161 interchange, it can often get chaotic.

Danniel Harris said she always starts to worry whenever lanes start to shift and she can still see the old lines as well as the new ones.

“And it’s constantly changing. One day it’s a certain way, and then like three days later they move the walls, and then it’s another certain way, so you can’t really memorize which way it’s going,” Harris said.

Signs warn drivers the shifts are coming, but A.J. Maston said he gets mixed signals from the marks on the road.

“I just know to slow down ’cause I know it’s coming. It is nerve-wracking ’cause I don’t want to wreck my car. Just bought the thing,” Maston said.

CBS 11 asked the Texas Department of Transportation about the work. In a statement a spokesperson for the project wrote, “lane designations can often change as part of ongoing construction operations to complete that part of the project. Our crews continually monitor the roadway and make improvements to striping, reflective buttons and other safety features as needed.”

Drivers are encouraged to minimize distractions in the work zones and to expect the unexpected.

“I always make sure that I know where all the drivers are ’cause I don’t want to hit nobody, and I don’t want anybody to hit me especially because I have kids,” Harris said.

The project spokesperson said the work is expected to be finished in Fall 2018.

