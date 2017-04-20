Survey: Texas, Nationwide Gasoline Prices Up 2 Cents

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up at average 2 cents per gallon this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump was $2.27 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.42 per gallon this week.
The association survey found that Corpus Christi has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.34 per gallon, while people in Fort Worth are saving just a few cents less with a gas average of $2.32.
AAA Texas spokesperson Sarah Schimmer said, “Texas drivers are paying an average of $32 per tank for the average family sized vehicle.”
According to AAA, retail gas prices in 43 states moved higher in the past week, with the demand for gasoline expected to increase going into summer.
