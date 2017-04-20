Tasha’s KRLD To Do List April 20-23, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Dallas Arboretum‘s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series continues this evening with Moving Colors. (4/20)

Be sure to check out Irving Canal Fest Saturday (4/22). There will be food, fun, music and even Hula Dancers. KRLD’s Mike Rogers will be the emcee for the event. Not clear whether he will do any hula dancing.

This weekend, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is all about the beer with the Royal Ale Festival and special “Keg Tapping” events April 22 and April 23, 2017. The keg tapping that is being done just as they did it hundreds of years ago. Upcoming Themed Weekends and Special Events are, Deaf Awareness Day April 29th, Artisan’s Showcase Weekend April 29th & 30th, Live the Fantasy Weekend May 6th & 7th and Mother’s Day Brunch and Renaissance Romance May 13th & 14th.

The Terrell Heritage Jubilee is happening Saturday and Sunday (4/22-23) at Ben Gill and Lion’s Club Parks. The Flights of Our Fathers Air Show & Fly In, benefiting the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum, will be held Saturday, September 24, 2016 at the Terrell Municipal Airport, just north of IH 20 on SH 34.There are activities and events for all ages ranging from a 5K Run, Quilt Show, State BBQ – Cook-off, Arts/Crafts, Health/Business Expo, Live Entertainment and Car and motorcycle shows.

This is National Letter Writing Month…an effort to keep the tradition of letter writing alive. Address Me: Everything Needed to Send a Piece of You will be held on Sun Apr 23 from 10:30-1:30p at The Wild Detectives bookstore/coffee shop. They will provide stationery and postage. There will be three ways to participate: correspond with a loved one; get a pen pal, write notes of encouragement with Spread Joy 24/7. Plus, we’ll have correspondence-themed music and an exhibit of vintage letters, including a selection curated by the Dallas Public Library.

SMU arts and business students will present the sixth annual SMU Fashion Week, April 19-21. The event will feature a launch party tonight for the second issue of SMU’s fashion magazine and a spring fashion show. The Magazine Launch Party is this evening at 6:30 p.m. at The Impeccable Pig boutique, 6607 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 100 (Dallas 75205)

The Spring Fashion Show is Friday April 21 featuring fashions presented by NorthPark Center, with makeup provided by Gucci Beauty. The event will also include a raffle. It starts at 2 p.m. at the fountain outside Dallas Hall, 3225 University Blvd. on the SMU campus. The show will be on the lawn of the main quad outside Dallas Hall.

The Grand Prairie Main Street Fest is happening this weekend (4/21-23) at Grand Prairie City Hall. They’ll have live music featuring Texas Country Singer-Songwriter Pat Green and Reckless Kelly…more than 14 Carnival Rides, Arts & Crafts vendors, and plenty of Food & Beer Gardens.

The Plano Artfest is Saturday (4/22) at Downtown Plano.

National Geographic Photo Ark Grand Opening is today at the Dallas Zoo. (4/20)

The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival is this weekend. (4/21-23)

It is Record Store Day Friday (4/21) at Recycled records, Books, CD’s

Saturday (4/22), you can celebrate Record Store Day at Josey Records and Music and Spinster Records.

And a Record Day celebration is also happening Saturday (4/22) at Good Records which will feature Rodney Crowell, Charley Crockett and Texas Gentlemen.

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie celebrates its 20th anniversary as live Thoroughbred racing returns today (April 20) and continues through July 30. Opening weekend is packed with exciting Thoroughbred racing, live music, fan giveaways and more.

Celebrate Earth Day all weekend at Fair Park. (4/21-23)

You can celebrate Earth Day TEXAS style this weekend at Texas Discovery Gardens. (4/21-23)

Enjoy the music of Journey this weekend at the Meyerson with the Dallas Symphony. (4/21-23) Relive the music of one of the greatest anthem bands of all time! Hear iconic hits Don’t Stop Believin’, Faithfully and Any Way You Want It like you’ve never heard them before with live orchestra accompaniment.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta is Saturday at Hurricane Harbor. (4/22) Amateur boat builders of all ages design, build and navigate boats made entirely of corrugated cardboard. The crafty cardboard creations then sail (or sink) in Hurricane Harbor’s Wave Pool as they compete for a variety of trophies.

A Perfect Circle is playing the Verizon Sunday. (4/23)

The Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo is Saturday and Sunday (4/22-23) at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Stoney LaRue is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (4/22)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers along with Joe Walsh are playing the AAC Saturday night (4/22). Is it a coincidence it is the same weekend at the cannabis Conference…I think not

This weekend in Waxahachie, you can check out the 2017 Crossroads of Texas Film Festival (4/20-23). The festival theme this year is “Trailblazers and Outlaws”. In addition to the film screenings that pay tribute to films made in Texas, the festival will also include live music, panel discussions with industry professionals and the Waxahachie Walk of Fame dedications.