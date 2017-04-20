Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured In Florida

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After being listed on the 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list a Texas man has been captured in Florida.
Jose Mario Lopez, 59, was wanted for a parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. Officers with the Winter Haven Police Department arrested Lopez, without incident, at a park.
It was in 1983 when Lopez was convicted of breaking into a house where a 15-year-old girl lived with the “intent to commit a sex offense.” He was sentenced to 70 years in prison and was released on parole in 2015.
In January of this year Lopez, who is required to register as a sex offender for life, ran away from a halfway house in Houston and cut off the ankle monitor he was required to wear.
Though there was a $3,000 reward being offered for information on Lopez’ whereabouts, police say his arrest was not the result of a Crime Stoppers tip and no reward will be paid.
Anyone with information about a Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive or sex offender is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:
• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)
• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone
• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture
• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section
• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. Mobile is available for iPhone users through the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.