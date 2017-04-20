Umbrella Bandit With Penchant For Knee Pads Strikes Again

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Carrollton need help in finding a man that has robbed a bank using an umbrella.

Authorities say the man walked into the Texas Credit Union with an open umbrella, and proceeded to rob the bank.

“He went into the credit union, concealed his face with the umbrella. He was clearly planning this because he was wearing knee pads to jump on the counter. He then demanded everyone get on the floor and robbed the credit union,” says Jolene DeVito with police.

She says he got away with an undetermined amount of money and took off in a four door white sedan.

DeVito says the umbrella bandit is suspected in one other bank robbery in north Texas and possibly five or six other commercial business robberies. In each case, he used an umbrella.

Witnesses describe him as a black man between 5’8 and 6 feet tall.

“Certainly be alert when you see someone suspicious, especially if they have an umbrella when and where you think they wouldn’t need one. And in our offense he wore knee pads,” Devito says.

If you have information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed this crime, you can receive a reward of up to $5,000. Contact North Texas Crime Stoppers with any tips or information. (1-877-373-8477).