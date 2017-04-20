Water Rate Hike In Wise Co. To Help Pay For $13M Treatment Facility

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Cowboys Release 2017 Schedule, Open At Home Against The Giants
- Read More From 105.3 The Fan

Water Rate Hike In Wise Co. To Help Pay For $13M Treatment Facility

April 20, 2017 6:37 PM By Jason Allen
Filed Under: CBS11 I-team, Jason Allen, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, water bills, West Wise Utility District, Wise County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of people living around Lake Bridgeport in Wise County will start paying 66 percent more for water next month.

The West Wise Utility District says the higher bills are the only solution to a water quality issue that has plagued the area more than two years.

The district will use the money to design and build a new $13 million dollar water treatment facility.

Water from the current facility continues to produce chemical compounds, known to cause cancer if consumed over several decades.

The rate hike is substantial for an area populated with retirees, or people on fixed incomes looking for a lower cost of living away from Dallas-Fort Worth.

“They want to double the bill for water you shouldn’t drink and can’t drink,” said Daryl Norred, who moved out to the area more than 20 years ago. “They have known about these issues for at least a couple of years. They should have been proactive, they should have been planning.”

The utility district told CBS11 it had a new system in long-term plans, but it was never built.

Planning took on more urgency in late 2014, when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found higher than acceptable levels of haloacetic acids and trihalomethanes in the water. The compounds are a byproduct of the chlorination process. Over decades, they can damage to the liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Some residents said since the first notice, they started drinking bottled water.

The district looked into increased aeration, filtration, expansion and repairs of the current system. It was determined, however, that only a new plant in a new location was economically feasible.

“I think you’re looking at the American infrastructure crisis,” said Troy Hotchkiss, an engineering consultant hired by the district to find a solution. Hotchkiss said he expects to see more water systems go through similar struggles.

The new rates go into effect in May, with construction of a new treatment plant expected to be finished in early 2019.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia