CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Still No Verdict As Price Jury Breaks For The Weekend

April 21, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Bribery, Commissioner John Wiley Price, corruption trial, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, Dapheny Fain, john wiley price, Tax evasion

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was back to the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas on Friday, and back to deliberating for jurors deciding the fate of longtime Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. But they were still unable to reach a decision.

The federal jury started their third day of deliberations in the corruption trial on Friday. Jurors listened to eight weeks of testimony before going behind closed doors to decide if Price is guilty of tax evasion, bribery and mail fraud.

Of course there is no way to tell how long deliberations will take, but the jury only worked half of the day before breaking for the weekend. They will return on Monday.

Price and his co-defendant Daphne Fain arrived at court together Friday morning to wait for the verdict that never came.

In all, Dallas’ longest-serving county commissioner faces 11 federal charges. He’s accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes, cash, land and cars in exchange for his vote on commissioner’s court. Fain, who is Price’s assistant, is accused of helping him cover up the crimes.

During the trail federal prosecutors told the jury that Price sold his influence and decided who would get millions in government contracts in exchange for years of a payoffs from Kathy Nealy, a political lobbyist and consultant who faces a separate trial.

Regardless what the jury decides, Judge Barbara Lynn has said if they find Price guilty on the six counts of mail fraud she will likely throw out that part of the verdict, because she doesn’t think prosecutors proved their case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia