Still No Verdict As Price Jury Breaks For The Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was back to the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas on Friday, and back to deliberating for jurors deciding the fate of longtime Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. But they were still unable to reach a decision.

The federal jury started their third day of deliberations in the corruption trial on Friday. Jurors listened to eight weeks of testimony before going behind closed doors to decide if Price is guilty of tax evasion, bribery and mail fraud.

Of course there is no way to tell how long deliberations will take, but the jury only worked half of the day before breaking for the weekend. They will return on Monday.

Price and his co-defendant Daphne Fain arrived at court together Friday morning to wait for the verdict that never came.

In all, Dallas’ longest-serving county commissioner faces 11 federal charges. He’s accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes, cash, land and cars in exchange for his vote on commissioner’s court. Fain, who is Price’s assistant, is accused of helping him cover up the crimes.

During the trail federal prosecutors told the jury that Price sold his influence and decided who would get millions in government contracts in exchange for years of a payoffs from Kathy Nealy, a political lobbyist and consultant who faces a separate trial.

Regardless what the jury decides, Judge Barbara Lynn has said if they find Price guilty on the six counts of mail fraud she will likely throw out that part of the verdict, because she doesn’t think prosecutors proved their case.