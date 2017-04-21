5 Injured In Navarro County Home Explosion

Several people are in the hospital after their Navarro County home was reduced to rubble by a late night explosion.
April 21, 2017 5:11 AM
DAWSON (1080 KRLD) – Several people are in the hospital after their Navarro County home was reduced to rubble by a late night explosion.

When police and firefighters got there, the house in Dawson was splintered and collapsed.

Officials believed a family was trapped and rescue efforts commenced. Neighbors had already moved in to help and five people were rescued.

According to reports, three required Care-Flite for transportation to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. The other two were taken to a closer hospital.

The Navarro County Sheriff says the investigation is already underway.

 

