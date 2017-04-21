Collin County House Fires May Have Been Arson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews are on the scene of house fires in the Collin County city of Weston, located just north of McKinney. The incident started at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and firefighters from the nearby cities of Frisco and Melissa arrived to help out.

Nobody was injured during the incident. However, authorites have taken one person into custody for suspicions of arson.

The blaze involved two separate structures that were within close proximity, but not next to each other.

One structure appeared to be a storage shed of some kind. Flames turned it into a pile of burning rubble. The second structure looked to be a detached garage. It was left with a gaping hole through much of the roof.

Chopper 11 was over the scene on Friday afternoon. Small flames and white smoke could be seen coming from both of the fires as crews continued trying to keep the situation under control.