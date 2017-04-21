TORNADO WATCH: | Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Crowds Brave Severe Weather For Main Street Arts Festival

April 21, 2017 10:33 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Fort Worth, Hail, Main Street Arts Festival, storms, Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Strong winds and the potential for storms did not seem to stop the crowds from packing onto the streets of Downtown Fort Worth for the Main Street Arts Festival.

Some vendors made the decision to close their booth early, covering them with tarps as it began to lightly sprinkle.

Folks who attended the arts festival said the event is often plagued by bad weather. They still decided to go to the festival not wanting the potential of bad weather to ruin their good time.

“I just came out anyway. You never know with Texas,” said Suzanna Woods. “What am I going to do? Stay inside the house and wait for it? It could come and it couldn’t.”

Fans of the fest are hoping the weather on Saturday will be much more enjoyable.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia