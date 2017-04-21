Device Containing Gunpowder Found At Azle Junior High School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspicious device containing small amounts of gunpowder and fusing was found in a restroom at Azle Junior High School Friday morning.

The Azle fire and police departments responded to the report of the suspicious device at the school at about 11:40 a.m. The school was placed on a “soft lockdown” before authorities arrived.

After the device was discovered in the restroom, Azle officials requested help from the Fort Worth Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Authorities examined the device through x-ray and determined the device was safe. It was turned over to the Azle Fire Marshal as evidence. The lockdown was also lifted.

Police say witnesses identified an eighth grade student as the person who constructed and brought the device to the school. He was questioned by Azle police detectives and additional evidence is being gathered.

This is an ongoing investigation according to police.