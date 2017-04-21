DPD Searching For Suspect Who Committed Daytime Sexual Assault

April 21, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated sexual assault, Home Invasion, Invasion, North Dallas, rape, rape suspect, sexual assault, Suspect Flees, Suspect Wanted

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Dallas neighborhood is on edge and police are investigating after a daytime home invasion and sexual assault.

Police are still searching for the suspect who committed the assault around lunchtime on April 20. The female victim was at her apartment in the 13700 block of Maham Road when a man broke in, held her with some type of weapon, demanded property and then sexually assaulted her.

Police have put out a community awareness bulletin and are asking for help from the public in identifying and locating the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect is a Latin male in his early 20’s. The man stands about 5’7”, is heavy set and has with short black hair. The man also spoke spanish to the victim.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect is asked to send an email to Dallas police or give them a call at 214-671-3584.

