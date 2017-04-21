Enjoy Irving’s Canal Fest

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

This year Canal Fest in Irving will take you to worldly destinations with great food, fun for the kids and music from country, Americana, rock, jazz & R&B.

The cultural stage is one of the highlights again this year and will bring in dance groups from all corners of the globe.

“We’ll have belly dancing on the stage, African drum and dance storytelling, followed by Ballet Folklorica and we wrap it up with the hula performance which is always a highlight” said Jasmine Lee Special Events Coordinator Irving Parks and Recreation.

The hula dance group called Grace Hula Dance Company will bring the flavor of the tropics, Hawaii and Tahiti to Canal Fest in Irving.

“The tradition of hula dancing is telling a story with your hands and it’s from the beautiful island of Hawaii. I also teach Tahitian which is actually the dance that we will be doing at the Canal Fest” said Grace Kalakelani Evangelista owner of the Grace Hula Dance Company.

Canal Fest in Irving opens the gates at 2 pm Saturday and the fun is non-stop until 8 pm. Admission is free and parking is only $10.

