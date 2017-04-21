Man Charged With Using Feigned Purple Heart To Receive Benefits

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Charged With Using Feigned Purple Heart To Receive Benefits

April 21, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Department Of Veterans Affairs, Military Warrior Support Foundation, Purple Heart Medal, Stolen Valor, U.S. Attorney Parker, United States Marine Corps, VA

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Marine Brandon Ryan Blackstone, 35, was sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for lying about receiving a Purple Heart Medal.

“Awfully claiming military honors is disgraceful by itself,” said U.S. Attorney Parker. “But to do so for financial gain is particularly despicable.”

Additionally, Blackstone pleaded guilty in September 2016 to a felony information charging one count of wire fraud. Blackstone has been in custody since February 2017 for violations of his pretrial conditions.

“Any fraudulent claim of military valor is disturbing and disrespectful to the brave men and women who earned their honors through courage and sacrifice. Brandon Blackstone’s fraudulent claims, made repeatedly with the purpose of defrauding the government and obtaining personal enrichment, are not only especially egregious, but criminal. The FBI will not stand by in these situations,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eric K. Jackson. “We will investigate these cases to ensure justice is reached. We will do our part to uphold the integrity of the U.S. government and military institutions and to honor those courageous individuals who truly deserve their military honors.”

According to plea documents, Blackstone served in the United States Marine Corps from 2004 until 2006. Between August 28, 2004, and September 30, 2004, he was deployed with the Marines to Iraq.

On July 28, 2006, Blackstone submitted an application for compensation and/or pension to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In the application, the defendant falsely claimed to have sustained multiple physical blast injuries while deployed to Iraq, when his Humvee vehicle struck an anti-tank mine.

When Blackstone was examined at the Dallas VA Medical Center in October 2006 he falsely claimed that he sustained multiple lacerations and physical injuries as a result of an explosion when his Humvee passed over an anti-tank mine which exploded. Also in October 2006, in support of his application for benefits, Blackstone submitted to the VA, two forged and falsified witness statements, purporting to be signed by Marines who witnessed the explosion.

In November 2006, the VA awarded Blackstone disability benefits in the form of monthly compensation payments.

In February 2012, the defendant submitted an online application to the Military Warrior Support Foundation (MWSF), to fraudulently obtain a residence.  MWSF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping injured veterans.  Included in the benefits provided to combat wounded veterans, MWSF provides mortgage free residences to eligible veterans who were wounded during combat.  In the application, Blackstone falsely claimed to have sustained blast injuries, resulting from an explosion, when his vehicle struck an anti-tank mine while on patrol.  In the application, Blackstone also falsely claimed that, as a result of his injury, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.  Because he held himself out to have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Blackstone received from MWSF, a mortgage free residence in Fort Worth, Texas in November 2012, and was scheduled to receive the title of the residence in November 2015.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia