North Texas Hit With Large Hail During Severe Weather

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Large hail made its way across parts of North Texas Friday evening, specifically in Collin County, as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.
Viewers from the cities of Prosper, Celina and McKinney sent pictures of the hail that fell in the areas during the severe storms.
Although they have not been confirmed, the National Weather Service received reports of damage to vehicles along the Prosper and Celina border.
This is a developing story and will be updated.