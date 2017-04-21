TORNADO WATCH: | Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

North Texas Hit With Large Hail During Severe Weather

April 21, 2017 9:43 PM
Collin County, Hail, McKinney, North Texas, Prosper, severe weather

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Large hail made its way across parts of North Texas Friday evening, specifically in Collin County, as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

Viewers from the cities of Prosper, Celina and McKinney sent pictures of the hail that fell in the areas during the severe storms.

17952705 10154269995552587 2769881538014960110 n North Texas Hit With Large Hail During Severe Weather

Brian Fanning – Celina

18057686 1492898357420825 5547709526767668116 n North Texas Hit With Large Hail During Severe Weather

Jackie Ruff Dondero – McKinney/Prosper

Although they have not been confirmed, the National Weather Service received reports of damage to vehicles along the Prosper and Celina border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

