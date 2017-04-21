Residents Push For School Zone After Teen’s Hospitalized

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash in front of a Fort Worth high school sent four teenagers to the hospital Friday, including two in critical condition. Residents said it highlighted the lack of a school zone in the area that they have feared would lead to a serious incident.

Fort Worth police said the car with the four teens was turning when it was hit by a car coming the opposite direction. The crash happened at the entrance to Fort Worth Can Academies Westcreek, a charter high school on Westcreek Dr.

The driver of the car was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Late Friday afternoon police had no updated information on the teens conditions or any citations issued to drivers.

There are no signs, lights or markings alerting drivers to the presence of the school on Westcreek Drive. Residents said speeding is a problem, and traffic was congested early Friday as students left school, with some walking from campus.

“It needs to be a school zone put up,” said Toucthia Davenport, who lives across from the campus. “It needs to be safety. It’s safety everywhere else. We pay for it. Why not?”

Chief of schools for Can Academy, James Ponce, said as many as 300 students attend school at the campus. He said he wasn’t sure a school zone would be a deterrent to speeders.

The city of Fort Worth would not answer questions about school zones Friday, but in an email said a charter school would have to request a school zone, and a traffic study would determine if its feasible.