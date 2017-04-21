CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Texas Unemployment Rate In March Up Slightly To 5 Percent

April 21, 2017 10:57 AM
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas unemployment rate rose slightly in March to reach 5 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to a statewide jobless rate of 4.9 percent in February. Nationwide unemployment was 4.5 percent in March.

A commission statement says Amarillo had the lowest unemployment rate statewide last month at 3.5 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate for Texas during March at 8.5 percent.

Commission officials say the Texas economy expanded in March with the addition of 9,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.

Chairman Andres Alcantar says Texas employers continue to boost the state’s diverse economy by adding jobs, including 249,000 over the year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

