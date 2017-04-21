Westbrook Fined $15,000 For Postgame Comment

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The NBA has fined Thunder star Russell Westbrook $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.
Westbrook scored 51 points Wednesday in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history. He set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but the Thunder lost 115-111 to Houston and are down 2-0 in the first-round playoff series.
Westbrook was not in the mood to talk about his statistics after the game.
“I don’t give a (expletive) about the line,” he said. “We lost.”
Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.
