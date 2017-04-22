March For Science Held On Earth Day In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds paid their respects to Mother Nature in Fort Worth Saturday during a march that was felt across the globe on Earth Day.
Participants in Fort Worth said the march is a way to promote the planet and all things science.
“Today, we’re marching for science to promote policies that will help all Americans improve our lives and strength our economy,” said science teacher Vanessa Adia.
The event started at 12:00 p.m. at the UNT Health Science Center near the cultural district in Fort Worth.
Hundreds of thousands of people also marched for science around the world from Washington D.C. to London.