Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Garland Ambulance

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver believed to be intoxicated crashed into a Garland ambulance early Saturday morning, police say.
The accident occurred on eastbound I-30 and Bobtown just before 1:00 a.m. as the ambulance was responding to another accident in the area. Flare lines were set up in the area to direct traffic off the highway.
Police say Emilio Hernandez, 39, drove through the flare line and crashed into the ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital due to a foot injury from the accident.
No officers or paramedics were injured from the crash.
Hernandez is charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of cocaine.