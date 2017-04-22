Report: ‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dies At 56

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW/CBSNEWS) – CBS News reports Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” has died at the age of 56.
Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.
First responders determined that Moran was deceased.
An autopsy is pending.
Moran played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
Co-star Henry Winkler reacted to the news of her death on Twitter.
“Happy Days” broadcast from 1974-1984.
