Report: ‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dies At 56

Gallo, Chirinos Each Homer Twice As Rangers Top Royals 6-2 Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each homered twice to back a season-high eight innings from Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday night.

Stephen Jones: "More Fired Up Than Ever" About Drafting Jaylon SmithWhen asked how Jaylon Smith was doing, Jones said he was more "fired up than ever" that they picked him last year.