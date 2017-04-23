2 Teenage Twin Brothers Shot, 1 Killed in Burleson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 17-year-old twin brothers were shot and one of them died late Saturday evening in Burleson, police say.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of southwest Thomas Street near the campus of Burleson ISD’s Mound Elementary School at about 11:13 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two 17-year-olds, who were confirmed to be twin brothers, had been shot.

One was taken by air to John Peter Smith hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Cameron Lewis.

Police say the other victim had been shot in the foot and was taken by ground to the same hospital. His condition is unknown but his injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening according to authorities.

According to police, 18-year-old Tristan Torres turned himself in to authorities in relation to the deadly shooting.

Preliminary reports show Torres and the victims knew each other and were meeting at the location to fight.

Police say Lewis was sitting in the driver’s side of a car in the parking lot of the location while his brother was standing next to the vehicle.

According to police, Torres was stopped along the 300 block of northwest Tarrant Street and began firing shots at the victims’ car from his vehicle.