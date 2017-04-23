Dallas Police Officer Arrested On Burglary Warrant

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer turned herself in Saturday to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on a burglary warrant.
Police say Angelle Ponseti had a burglary of a habitation warrant for an incident that occurred last October in Aubrey.
The warrant was for the same offense that another Dallas officer, Sgt. Gregory Epley, Jr., was charged with. Epley turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
Ponseti is a three-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.