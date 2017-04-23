Deadly Crash On Lemmon Avenue Kills 1; Suspect In Custody

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man is in custody after police say he caused a deadly crash on Lemmon Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say Roberto Cisneros was traveling northbound on Lemmon Ave. at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at Mahanna Drive. He proceeded to collide with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mahanna Dr. that had a green light.
Cisneros collided with the left passenger side of the other vehicle which caused it to rotate and strike a light pole in the center median
The victim in the vehicle that was struck was transported to Parkland Hospital and was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police say Cisneros walked away from the scene and was later located by officers at a nearby convenience store.
Cisneros was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.